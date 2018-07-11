By EUOBSERVER

House prices in the European Union on average climbed 11 percent between 2010 and 2017, but with a huge difference from country to country, Eurostat figures out on Tuesday showed. The highest increases were recorded in Estonia (+73 percent), Sweden (+56 percent), Austria (+49 percent), Latvia (+47 percent) and Luxembourg (+40 percent), while the largest decreases were recorded in Spain (-17 percent), Italy (-15 percent) and Cyprus (-9 percent).