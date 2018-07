By EUOBSERVER

An estimated 512.6 million people lived in the European Union on 1 January 2018, which is 1.1 million more than the year before, according to Eurostat. More deaths (5.3m) than births (5.1m) were recorded in the EU in the period, meaning the population grew due to net migration. With 82.9 million, Germany remained the largest country followed by France (67.2m) and the UK (66.2m).