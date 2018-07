By EUOBSERVER

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has linked a spike in Irish property prices to "the search for yield by international investors", Irish Times reported, based on answers to Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy in the European Parliament. Irish house prices rose 12.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to first qarter of 2017. On average EU property prices grew 4.7 percent, according to Eurostat.

