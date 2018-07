By EUOBSERVER

The regional court of Schleswig-Holstein, in Germany, ruled on Thursday that Catalan former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont can be extradited to Spain. Judges said however that he could be sent back only for embezzlement charges, not for 'rebellion', another charge put on him by Spain's prosecutor. The final decision to extradite Puigdemont, who remains free, will be taken by the German federal prosecutor.