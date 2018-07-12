Thursday

12th Jul 2018

Ticker

'Unhappy' Trump claims allies agree to boost defence spending

By

US president Donald Trump said Nato member states agreed to further increase defence spending after reportedly threatening to pull out of the alliance. "I let them know that I was extremely unhappy," he told journalists on Thursday. Trump had said earlier that he wanted allies to spend 4 percent of GDP on defence. French president Emmanuel Macron later denied that allies agreed to go beyond the current 2-percent target.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Will EU suspend trade deal with Cambodia?

The EU has been slow to react to the collapse of Cambodian democracy - but if it ever chooses to use it, Brussels has substantial influence and leverage over Cambodia.

US mauls Germany over Russia pipeline

US leader Donald Trump, backed by Poland, has begun the Nato summit with a tirade against Germany's plan to build a pipeline with Russia.

News in Brief

  1. Austria: 'Many' support external EU migrant return centres
  2. Greens file complaint over 'Dieselgate' secrecy
  3. UK government publishes disputed Brexit white paper
  4. 'Unhappy' Trump claims allies agree to boost defence spending
  5. EU growth to slow this year
  6. German court opens door to Puigdemont's Spain extradition
  7. Salvini downplays Seehofer promises for migration deal
  8. Draghi links Irish rise in property prices to international investors

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us