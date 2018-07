By EUOBSERVER

Greens in the European Parliament have filed a formal complaint to the EU Ombudsman over the refusal by the Commission and Council to publish minutes of meetings relating to the 'Dieselgate' scandal over faked vehicle emission tests. MEP Bas Eickhout called it "unacceptable" that members of the key emissions in the automotive sector committee were denied access to documents beyond a closed reading room and promise of secrecy.