Ticker
UK 'Leave' campaign fined and reported to police
By EUOBSERVER
The official 'Leave' campaign behind the 2016 victory in the UK referendum on Brexit has been fined and reported to the police, after a nearly two-year investigation. The Electoral Commission found that 'Vote Leave' had overspent by £500,000 (€565,000) on a £7m limit on campaign spending, and had colluded with another Brexit group, 'BeLeave'. The head of the commission also said Vote Leave had "resisted our investigation from the start."