Ticker
EU wants more guarantees from VW on Dieselgate fix
By EUOBSERVER
European consumer protection authorities have called on German carmaker Volkswagen to guarantee that repairs after the Dieselgate scandal would not affect the cars' performance, Reuters reported. The European Commission said VW should improve consumer information and wants VW to do more to compensate European car owners after it admitted to US regulators in 2015 that it had cheated on emissions tests using software installed in cars on sale in Europe.