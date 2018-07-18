Ticker
EU border guards to be sent to Macedonia
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission and Macedonia signed an agreement Wednesday to send EU border guards to the country. The agreement will allow teams from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency to be deployed "with executive powers" and do border checks "if needed" to prevent irregular migration, EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said. A similar agreement exists with Albania and negotiations are also ongoing with Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.