EU countries send aircraft to Sweden to help with wildfires
By EUOBSERVER
France, Germany, Italy, and Lithuania are among EU countries that have sent help to Sweden, which is battling its worst wildfire season, triggered by the extreme heatwave across the Nordic region. Several countries have sent aircraft to help with putting out the around 40 fires. The EU Commission helped mobilise two firefighting planes from Italy, and the EU's Copernicus satellite mapping system has been activated to help Swedish authorities.