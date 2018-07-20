By EUOBSERVER

Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini said he will sue Roberto Saviano, a best-selling writer exposing the Camorra mafia, who has criticised the League leader's hardline migration policy. Salvini said he filed a defamation suit against Saviano for accusing him of supporting the mafia. Salvini earlier questioned the necessity of police escorts for Saviano, who has been threatened by the mafia. In response, Saviano called Salvini "minister of the underworld."