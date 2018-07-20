Friday

20th Jul 2018

Ticker

Italy's Salvini to sue critical anti-mafia writer

By

Italy's far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini said he will sue Roberto Saviano, a best-selling writer exposing the Camorra mafia, who has criticised the League leader's hardline migration policy. Salvini said he filed a defamation suit against Saviano for accusing him of supporting the mafia. Salvini earlier questioned the necessity of police escorts for Saviano, who has been threatened by the mafia. In response, Saviano called Salvini "minister of the underworld."

EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation

The EU Commission urged companies, citizens, and member states to prepare in case the UK next March crashes out of the EU without a deal - on the day the new UK Brexit minister arrived in Brussels.

EU 'tax lady' hits Google with record fine

Margrethe Vestager has fined the US tech giant with €4.34bn for abusing its market dominance in mobile operating systems - but assured US president Donald Trump that it is not because she does not like America.

Visual Data

Europe's water quality falls short

Due to pollution, the majority of European rivers, lakes and estuaries fall below the minimum environmental standards, a report by the European Environment Agency reveals.

News in Brief

  1. Italy's Salvini to sue critical anti-mafia writer
  2. EU countries send aircraft to Sweden to help with wildfires
  3. British ex-commissioner's jobs called into question
  4. May to tell EU to drop Irish border 'backstop' idea
  5. Trump threatens EU over Google fine
  6. Spain withdraws arrest warrant for Catalan separatists
  7. EU readies counter-measures on possible US car tariffs
  8. EU Commission launches probe into Hungary's 'Stop Soros' law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  2. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  4. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  9. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  12. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs

