Around 25,000 people demonstrated in Munich on Sunday to protest the hardline immigration stance of Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian allies, three months before they face a tough election in the region with the rise of Alternative for Germany (AfD). Demonstrators said they marched against a "politics of fear" of state premier Markus Soeder and CSU leader interior minister Horst Seehofer, whose anti-migration stance threatened the German coalition last month.