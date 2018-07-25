Wednesday

25th Jul 2018

Ticker

EU fines electronics giants for online price fixing



The European Commission on Tuesday imposed a total of €111m fines on four consumer electronics manufacturers, for fixing online resale prices. Netherlands' Philipps, Japan's Pioneer and Denon & Marantz, and Taiwan's Asus prevented online retailers proposing to lower prices by threatening or blocking supplies, and thus influenced pricing algorithms used by the retailers, the commission said. The four companies saw their fines reduced after they cooperated with the commission.

EU set to restrict refugee resettlement options

The European Commission unveiled concept papers on centres in the EU and platforms in north African states where disembarked migrants would be screened for protection or sent home. The plans build on EU summit conclusions but still remain vague.

Analysis

Macron's first test has come

The French president is seeing his authority weakened by revelations over one of his bodyguards - and this could affect his capacity to reform.

Women and children's role in Islamic State underestimated

Western Europe is estimated to have 5,904 nationals affiliated with the Islamic State inside Iraq and Syria. Of those, around 1,765 have returned of which 47 percent are minors and eight percent are women, says a new report.

Opinion

Hill's UBS move confirms EU's 'revolving door' problem

No surprise that in the last decade at least one third of top staff at the EU Commission's financial unit have either came from the financial industry or went there after their time at the commission.

Ozil's resignation highlights Europe's identity debate

Mesut Ozil resigned from the German national squad after months of fierce criticism, as critics questioned his loyalty for posing with Turkey's Erdogan. His departure exposes a deeply divisive European debate.

