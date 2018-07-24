By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission on Tuesday imposed a total of €111m fines on four consumer electronics manufacturers, for fixing online resale prices. Netherlands' Philipps, Japan's Pioneer and Denon & Marantz, and Taiwan's Asus prevented online retailers proposing to lower prices by threatening or blocking supplies, and thus influenced pricing algorithms used by the retailers, the commission said. The four companies saw their fines reduced after they cooperated with the commission.