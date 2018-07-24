Tuesday

24th Jul 2018

EU fines electronics giants for online price fixing

By

The European Commission on Tuesday imposed a total of €111m fines on four consumer electronics manufacturers, for fixing online resale prices. Netherlands' Philipps, Japan's Pioneer and Denon & Marantz, and Taiwan's Asus prevented online retailers proposing to lower prices by threatening or blocking supplies, and thus influenced pricing algorithms used by the retailers, the commission said. The four companies saw their fines reduced after they cooperated with the commission.

Women and children's role in Islamic State underestimated

Western Europe is estimated to have 5,904 nationals affiliated with the Islamic State inside Iraq and Syria. Of those, around 1,765 have returned of which 47 percent are minors and eight percent are women, says a new report.

Hill's UBS move confirms EU's 'revolving door' problem

No surprise that in the last decade at least one third of top staff at the EU Commission's financial unit have either came from the financial industry or went there after their time at the commission.

Ozil's resignation highlights Europe's identity debate

Mesut Ozil resigned from the German national squad after months of fierce criticism, as critics questioned his loyalty for posing with Turkey's Erdogan. His departure exposes a deeply divisive European debate.

