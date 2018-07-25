Wednesday

25th Jul 2018

EU court stops short of damning Polish judiciary

The EU Court of Justice said Wednesday Ireland could freeze a Polish extradition demand under the European Arrest Warrant if Irish authorities assessed the suspect risked "inhuman or degrading treatment", and that the Polish judicial system had "systemic deficiencies". It declined to say if Poland met those criteria, but said a recent European Commission complaint on Polish judicial independence was "particularly relevant for the purposes of that assessment".

EU to restrict refugee resettlement options

The European Commission unveiled concept papers on centres in the EU and platforms in north African states where disembarked migrants would be screened for protection or sent home. Plans build on EU summit conclusions but remain vague.

Macron's first test has come

The French president is seeing his authority weakened by revelations over one of his bodyguards - and this could affect his capacity to reform.

Women and children's role in Islamic State underestimated

Western Europe is estimated to have 5,904 nationals affiliated with the Islamic State inside Iraq and Syria. Of those, around 1,765 have returned of which 47 percent are minors and eight percent are women, says a new report.

