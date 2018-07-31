Tuesday

31st Jul 2018

Ticker

Juncker and Trump talked again on trade

By

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and US president Donald Trump talked again on Friday to follow up their meeting in Washington last Wednesday, the commission announced Monday. The two sides "are currently putting in place the relevant structures that are needed" to start trade talks agreed by the two leaders, a spokeswoman said. She insisted that neither agriculture nor public procurement would be part of the talks, despite US claims.

Opinion

While Poles defend courts, Kaczynski hijacks EU elections

While Twitter and EU bubble publications are flooded with photos of protesting crowds and "chains of light" in front of the presidential palace, the Law and Justice-controlled senate has adopted a law restructuring the electoral code for 2019's European elections.

Puigdemont reclaims Catalonia's leadership

Back in Belgium after Spain lifted a European Arrest Warrant against him, the separatist former leader wants to be the real power behind the region's government and a new push for independence.

EU Commission skirts Italy sanctions on Roma evictions

The European Commission, as guardian of the treaties, declines to sanction Italy's treatment of the Roma following a forced eviction on Thursday of some 300 from a camp in the outskirts of the Italian capital.

