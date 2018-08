By EUOBSERVER

European commissioner Vera Jourova, responsible for data protection, has told US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross America needs to finally appoint a permanent ombudsman, to deal with complaints from Europeans whose data is processed by American firms. The ombudsman is a requirement of the EU-US Privacy Shield agreement. Jourova said in a letter, seen by the FT, that there is "little reason for the delay" and set an October deadline.