Belgium to charge €50 for coverage of EU summits
By EUOBSERVER
Belgian authorities, under a law adopted earlier this year, plan to charge €100 per year for journalists who ask for an accreditation for EU summits. The charge - €50 every six months - is to cover security screenings. API, the organisation that represents foreign correspondents in Brussels, called it discriminatory and an "unnecessary obstacle" to the work of journalists and will "restrict media access to events of great public interest."