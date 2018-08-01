Wednesday

1st Aug 2018

Belgium to charge €50 for coverage of EU summits

Belgian authorities, under a law adopted earlier this year, plan to charge €100 per year for journalists who ask for an accreditation for EU summits. The charge - €50 every six months - is to cover security screenings. API, the organisation that represents foreign correspondents in Brussels, called it discriminatory and an "unnecessary obstacle" to the work of journalists and will "restrict media access to events of great public interest."

Eszter Zalan

EU Commission: Libya unfit for migrant disembarkation

The European Commission declined to comment on an Italian boat that reportedly returned rescued migrants at sea back to Libya - but instead said the country is too dangerous to be considered as a place safe enough for disembarkation.

Opinion

EU's moment of truth in Khan al-Ahmar

EU states have spoken out in strident terms against the Israeli demolition of another Palestinian community - but what are they prepared to do to stop the war crime?

