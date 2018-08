By EUOBSERVER

Imports of US soybeans to Europe increased by 283 percent in July, compared to July last year, according to figures released by the EU Wednesday. Soybeans from the US now represent 37 percent of imports, compared to 9 percent last year. The increase, mainly due to a fall in prices after Chinese tariffs on US products, predates European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker's promise last week to buy more US soybeans.