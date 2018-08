By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish island of Mallorca has declared Matteo Salvini, Italy's far-right interior minister, persona non grata given his attacks against immigrants and minority groups like the Roma. A motion put forward by left-wing Podemos party to not welcome Salvini was approved by local authorities. A Podemos spokesperon told local media that Salvini was "distilling a very serious and worrisome xenophobia and an obvious disregard for human life and dignity."