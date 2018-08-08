By EUOBSERVER

The secretary general of Germany's ruling CDU party, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has launched a summer debate about reinstating military conscription for men and women, following recent online polls showed military conscription was popular among supporters of the competing rightwing AfD party. Former CSU defence minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg warned however of "exorbitant costs" in funding up to 700,000 young people serving the army. Germany scrapped general conscription in 2011.