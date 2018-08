By EUOBSERVER

The chances of a no-deal Brexit are now "60-40", according to UK's pro-Brexit trade minister Liam Fox. In an interview with the Sunday Times, he said "I think the intransigence of the Commission is pushing us towards no deal." "It's up to the EU-27 to determine whether they want the EU commission's ideological purity to be maintained at the expense of their real economies," he added.