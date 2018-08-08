Ticker
Europe delivers airplanes to Iran on eve of US sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
Iran's national air line, Iran Air, on Sunday received five passenger airplanes produced by the Franco-Italian manufacturer ATR. The delivery took place on the eve of US sanctions against Iran, which would target ATR and other European companies doing business with Iran. EU countries have given European firms legal cover to continue operating in Iran, despite the US pullout from the nuclear deal in May. Sanctions resumed on Monday.