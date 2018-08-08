Wednesday

8th Aug 2018

Ticker

Denmark's burka ban is 'not the answer' says Johnson

By

The UK's former foreign minister, Boris Johnson, has said banning the burka "is not the answer", after Denmark became the fifth EU state to ban the niqab and burka in public. France, Belgium, Austria, and Germany have all implemented similar rules. Writing in Daily Telegraph, Johnson suggested the ban could increase tensions between Muslims and other demographic groups. Hundreds of people protested in Copenhagen against the ban last week.

Opinion

Has the time finally come for 'European champions'?

Since Emmanuel Macron took the French presidency in 2017, the concept of consolidating European industries to create continental 'champions', capable of competing on a global scale, has been revived.

EU firms in Iran caught between US and Europe

European companies with business in Iran appear caught in a tug of war between the European Union and Washington. The US demands they leave Iran or face sanctions. The European Union says remain in Iran or face penalties a home.

Focus

Allergic disease and asthma on the rise in Europe

The number of Europeans with allergies has been growing extensively since the mid-1950s. Although some European countries have reached a peak, the overall number of citizens with allergic diseases continues to grow.

EU still not clear on where to put rescued migrants

The mandate for Operation Sophia, the EU's naval mission in the Mediterranean sea, ends in December. Demands to change it, including new rules on disembarkation, are set to be agreed within the next few weeks.

News in Brief

  1. EU arrest warrant still valid in UK, despite Brexit
  2. Denmark to investigate Danske Bank over money laundering
  3. Only one-in-five Brits support May's Brexit handling
  4. EU states urged to restrict 'golden passport' sales
  5. Eurozone rescue fund gives last bailout loan to Greece
  6. Calais protests post-Brexit sea route skips French ports
  7. EU plans joint firefighting and natural disaster management
  8. Slovak petition urges action on Russian 'Night Wolves'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  3. Heat, drought, fires: climate change shows Europe's future
  4. Children losing out on education in EU migration deal
  5. Allergic disease and asthma on the rise in Europe
  7. May on Riviera to seek French softening on Brexit
  8. Mogherini Asia trip set to deepen EU security role

