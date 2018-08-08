Ticker
Denmark's burka ban is 'not the answer' says Johnson
By EUOBSERVER
The UK's former foreign minister, Boris Johnson, has said banning the burka "is not the answer", after Denmark became the fifth EU state to ban the niqab and burka in public. France, Belgium, Austria, and Germany have all implemented similar rules. Writing in Daily Telegraph, Johnson suggested the ban could increase tensions between Muslims and other demographic groups. Hundreds of people protested in Copenhagen against the ban last week.