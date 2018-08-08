By EUOBSERVER

More than 200 Slovak celebrities have signed a petition demanding prime minister Peter Pellegrini takes action against the "scandalous" activities of the nationalist Russian 'Night Wolves' motorcycle gang, which has set up a base in Dolna Krupa, about 65km northeast of the Slovak capital, Bratislava. Footage from a drone flown over the compound showed ex-army tanks, other armoured vehicles, and anti-aircraft guns parked on the site.