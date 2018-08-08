By EUOBSERVER

The EU plans to establish its own resources to battle forest fires, floods, earthquakes and the like, humanitarian aid commissioner Christos Stylianides said in Sweden on Monday. Negotiations are set to start in 'trilogue' in September, with a view to introduction next year. European emergency assistance currently depends on member states volunteering resources to each other. Sweden has been hard hit by wildfires in its hottest summer in 260 years.