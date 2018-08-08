By EUOBSERVER

An EU plan which excludes French ports from new shipping routes linking Ireland with the continent after Brexit is "scandalous and unacceptable", Xavier Bertrand, president of the Hauts de France region, which includes the ports of Calais, Boulogne and Dunkirk, has told the Daily Telegraph. Adopted last week, the Commission's plan would connect Ireland to Europe via Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Rotterdam, preventing exports from being delayed by UK customs.