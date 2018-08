By EUOBSERVER

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) paid out the fifth and final tranche of financial assistance to Greece on Monday, amounting to €15bn. Managing director Klaus Regling said "Greece has come a long way during the three years of the ESM programme" ending on 20 August. From the payment, €9.5bn will be used to strengthen Greece's cash buffer and €5.5bn will be used for debt service.