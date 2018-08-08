By EUOBSERVER

Danish state prosecutors on Monday launched an official investigation into Danske Bank over allegations that the country's biggest lender has been involved in money laundering through its Estonian branch. Meanwhile, Bill Browder, champion of the Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitski, killed in Russia, requested a criminal investigation of 26 officials of the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, who allegedly enabled the money laundering, Estonian daily Postimees reported.