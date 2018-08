By EUOBSERVER

Italy's parliament approved on Monday night (with 382 votes in favour, 11 against and one abstention) to donate 12 patrol vessels to the Libyan coastguard to help push back migrants setting sail for Europe. The plan to equip the Libyans is backed by the EU, which has funded the training of 237 Libyan coastguard officers to man the boats. The latest training course was run by the Spanish navy.