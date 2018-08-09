By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay his first state visit to Germany since becoming president in 2014 on 28-29 September, the office of Germany's president Frank-Walter Steinmeier confirmed on Tuesday. The programme includes a meeting between Erdogan and Steinmeier while a meeting with chancellor Angela Merkel was not confirmed. Relations between the two Nato countries are strained due to Turkey's crackdown on suspected opponents and detention of German citizens.