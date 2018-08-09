Ticker
Erdogan to make state visit to Germany in September
By EUOBSERVER
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay his first state visit to Germany since becoming president in 2014 on 28-29 September, the office of Germany's president Frank-Walter Steinmeier confirmed on Tuesday. The programme includes a meeting between Erdogan and Steinmeier while a meeting with chancellor Angela Merkel was not confirmed. Relations between the two Nato countries are strained due to Turkey's crackdown on suspected opponents and detention of German citizens.