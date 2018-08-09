Ticker
Spanish fighter jet accidentally fires missile in Estonia
By EUOBSERVER
"Thank God without human casualties, but it is nevertheless extremely regrettable", Estonia's president Jueri Ratas commented after a Spanish fighter jet accidentally fired an air-to-air missile over Estonia on Tuesday during a routine Nato training mission. Estonia's military is now searching the area around where it was fired, as it is potentially still armed, while the Spanish defence ministry has opened an investigation into the matter.