By EUOBSERVER

Paul Magnette, mayor of Charleroi and former minister-president of the Belgian Wallonia region, has been approached by the French Socialist Party to lead the socialist list in the European parliament elections in May 2019, reports Figaro. Magnette, who became famous for opposing the EU-Canada free trade agreement (Ceta) and threatening to derail it in the last minute, said he was "flattered" and would discuss the idea with his own party.