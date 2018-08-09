Ticker
Study: Ancient Roman roads driver of today's economy
By EUOBSERVER
A team of Danish economists has put forward a case for one largely-overlooked driver of economic development in Europe: 80,000km of roadways built by the Roman empire nearly 2,000 years ago, according to the Washington Post. Their study shows how density of ancient Roman roads in Europe strongly correlates with present-day prosperity, as measured by modern-day road density, population density and satellite imagery of nighttime lighting.