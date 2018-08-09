Thursday

9th Aug 2018

Study: Ancient Roman roads driver of today's economy

By

A team of Danish economists has put forward a case for one largely-overlooked driver of economic development in Europe: 80,000km of roadways built by the Roman empire nearly 2,000 years ago, according to the Washington Post. Their study shows how density of ancient Roman roads in Europe strongly correlates with present-day prosperity, as measured by modern-day road density, population density and satellite imagery of nighttime lighting.

Nordic and Baltic farmers urgently need EU support

Drought is causing severe problems for farmers in the Nordic region and the Baltic countries. This is the third year in a row that the region has experienced extreme weather conditions, pushing farmers' financial situation to a breaking point.

10 years on: Russia's occupation of Georgian territory

By sitting on their hands, the international community is giving Russia a green light to do whatever it wants in Georgia's occupied territories, in the knowledge that there is no price to pay.

EU official proposed covering up wifi portal flaw

Director of Electronic Communications Networks and Services Anthony Whelan says in an internal document that he wanted to eliminate "possible criticisms" and "marginalise questions".

Has the time finally come for 'European champions'?

Since Emmanuel Macron took the French presidency in 2017, the concept of consolidating European industries to create continental 'champions', capable of competing on a global scale, has been revived.

EU firms in Iran caught between US and Europe

European companies with business in Iran appear caught in a tug of war between the European Union and Washington. The US demands they leave Iran or face sanctions. The European Union says remain in Iran or face penalties a home.

