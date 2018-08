By EUOBSERVER

The leader of eurosceptic Danish People's Party, Kristian Thulesen Dahl, said his party is not aiming for a vote on Denmark's membership of the EU. "We should not leave the EU right now," he told a party gathering on Wednesday. "We do not propose to exit the EU without there being an alternative". He added: "When the British have made an agreement with the EU, there is such an alternative".