By EUOBSERVER

Hundreds of migrant farmworkers walked off tomato fields in Foggia in southern Italy on Wednesday protesting their working conditions after two road accidents killed 16 African workers. The accidents happened when lorries carrying tomatoes collided with vans carrying the labourers home after their day's work. Interior minister Matteo Salvini reacted by declaring war on the mafia networks exploiting foreign agricultural workers, saying they had benefited from "uncontrolled immigration".