Ticker
Environment becomes a key topic in Swedish election
By EUOBSERVER
The summer's extreme heat, drought and fires has lifted the environment to become the second most important political issue among Swedish voters one month ahead of general election, according to a new Demoskop survey published by Swedish daily Expressen. Some 23 percent of voters consider immigration to be the most important issue, but 16 percent now view the environment as the most important, ahead of healthcare at 13 percent.