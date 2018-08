By EUOBSERVER

With 60 percent of babies born outside marriage, France leads a trend in Europe of more births occurring in non-marital relationships, cohabiting couples and to lone parents. In contrast, 80 percent of live births in Greece, Croatia and Cyprus were registered within marriage, 2016 figures from Eurostat showed. Overall, 43 percent of births in the EU were outside marriage, up 15 percent since 2000.