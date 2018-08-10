By EUOBSERVER

European Central Bank concerns are growing over EU banks' exposure to the slide of the Turkish lira, reports the Financial Times. The lira has lost more than 30 percent against the dollar in 2018, and hit a new all-time low with a four percent fall on Thursday. The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) for the European banking system has begun monitoring, in particular Spain's BBVA, Italy's UniCredit and France's BNP Paribas.