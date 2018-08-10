Friday

10th Aug 2018

Ticker

Swiss boycott EU treaty talks that 'undermine' wages

By

Plans to forge a new treaty for EU and Switzerland relations ahead of Brexit appear to be stranded, after pro-EU Social Democrats joined the rightwing Swiss People's Party (SVP) in resisting a deal which the Swiss SGB labour union federation said might undermine wages and working conditions. Relations between the EU and Switzerland are governed by some 100 bilateral agreements which Brussels want to replace with one single treaty.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Eszter Zalan

Why join?

Watch our reporter Eszter Zalan explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

UK poll suggests Brits would now vote Remain

Most UK voters in a YouGov survey said they would remain part of the European Union should a second referendum be held now. The poll follows reports the EU is willing to make a concession on British exit demands.

Focus

Some EU states face delays in 5G preparation

National governments secured a one-year extension for publishing plans to make radio frequencies available for mobile communications - but some were nevertheless unable to meet the deadline.

Opinion

Nordic and Baltic farmers urgently need EU support

Drought is causing severe problems for farmers in the Nordic region and the Baltic countries. This is the third year in a row that the region has experienced extreme weather conditions, pushing farmers' financial situation to a breaking point.

Opinion

10 years on: Russia's occupation of Georgian territory

By sitting on their hands, the international community is giving Russia a green light to do whatever it wants in Georgia's occupied territories, in the knowledge that there is no price to pay.

Exclusive

EU official proposed covering up wifi portal flaw

Director of Electronic Communications Networks and Services Anthony Whelan says in an internal document that he wanted to eliminate "possible criticisms" and "marginalise questions".

News in Brief

  1. German development minister calls for EU 'commissioner for Africa'
  2. Report: Canada appeals for support in Saudi Arabia row
  3. Record number of German child benefits sent abroad
  4. Swiss boycott EU treaty talks that 'undermine' wages
  5. Worries for EU banks exposed to Turkey's sliding lira
  6. French-Algerian millionaire wants to pay Danish niqab fines
  7. Macedonia name deal threatens Greek government
  8. More than half of French babies born outside marriage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. UK poll suggests Brits would now vote Remain
  2. Some EU states face delays in 5G preparation
  3. Nordic and Baltic farmers urgently need EU support
  4. Migrant death rate spikes despite EU 'safety' priority
  5. 10 years on: Russia's occupation of Georgian territory
  6. EU official proposed covering up wifi portal flaw
  7. Has the time finally come for 'European champions'?
  8. EU firms in Iran caught between US and Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us