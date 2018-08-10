Ticker
Swiss boycott EU treaty talks that 'undermine' wages
By EUOBSERVER
Plans to forge a new treaty for EU and Switzerland relations ahead of Brexit appear to be stranded, after pro-EU Social Democrats joined the rightwing Swiss People's Party (SVP) in resisting a deal which the Swiss SGB labour union federation said might undermine wages and working conditions. Relations between the EU and Switzerland are governed by some 100 bilateral agreements which Brussels want to replace with one single treaty.