Report: Canada appeals for support in Saudi Arabia row
By EUOBSERVER
Canada is discretely appealing for support from allies, including Germany and Sweden, in its row with Saudi Arabia, government sources confirmed Thursday to AFP. Riyadh expelled Canada's ambassador on Monday and froze all new trade and investments because Ottawa denounced a crackdown on rights activists. Similar criticism of treatment of women and the public flogging of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi lead to a diplomatic crisis with Sweden in 2015.