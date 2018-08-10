By EUOBSERVER

Germany's development minister has called for the EU to create a 'Africa commissioner', to coordinate EU policy towards the continent. Gerd Mueller, from chancellor Angela Merkel's CSU sister party, called on the EU to open its markets to African goods, in an interview with Die Welt. Mueller also suggested a new 'EU-Africa Council'. Currently, all imports to the EU from the 'Least Developed Countries' are duty-free and quota-free.