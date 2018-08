By EUOBSERVER

More than 100 Westminster parliamentary seats that voted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum have now switched their support to Remain, according to a study commissioned by Hope Not Hate and pro-EU group Best for Britain. Constituencies in Wales and the North have seen the largest swing. The constituencies of Brexiteers Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg are among the 112 areas where opinion has changed.