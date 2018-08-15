By EUOBSERVER

Around 40,000 Romanians flooded the capital Bucharest on Saturday for a second night of anti-government protests, following violent clashes injuring more than 400 people on Friday. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis condemned Friday's "brutal intervention of the gendarmerie" while the crowds were blowing horns and shouting "resignation", Reuters reported. Protesters are angry over widespread corruption, low wages and attempts by the governing Social Democrats (PSD) to weaken the judiciary.