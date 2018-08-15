Wednesday

15th Aug 2018

Ticker

France to veto post-Brexit sea route skipping French ports

By

French transport minister, Elisabeth Borne, has officially protested against an EU plan connecting Ireland to Europe via Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Rotterdam after Brexit. In a letter to the EU commission dated 10 August the French minister said the proposal was "not accepteble" to France adding that French ports has the necessary resources to handle the likely increase in trade flows and preventing exports from being delayed by UK custom.

Opinion

What Salvini teaches us about Operation Sophia

It seems as if the EU and some member states are trying to 'sell' European external action in Italy, Austria, Poland and Hungary as a key to solving internal issues – and thus pulling these missions into today's populist debates.

UK poll suggests Brits would now vote Remain

Most UK voters in a YouGov survey said they would remain part of the European Union should a second referendum be held now. The poll follows reports the EU is willing to make a concession on British exit demands.

