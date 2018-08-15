Ticker
France to veto post-Brexit sea route skipping French ports
By EUOBSERVER
French transport minister, Elisabeth Borne, has officially protested against an EU plan connecting Ireland to Europe via Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Rotterdam after Brexit. In a letter to the EU commission dated 10 August the French minister said the proposal was "not accepteble" to France adding that French ports has the necessary resources to handle the likely increase in trade flows and preventing exports from being delayed by UK custom.