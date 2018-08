By EUOBSERVER

Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller was a substantial factor in causing cancer, a San Francisco jury has found, and ruled the company liable for a terminally ill man's cancer and awarding him €254m in damages. In Europe, more than 1.3 million people signed a 'Stop Glyphosate' petition, but authorisation for the world's best-selling herbicide was nevertheless extended for five years last November.