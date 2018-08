By EUOBSERVER

Extreme heat and forest fires seem to have helped Sweden's Green Party, growing its support from four percent in June to 5.6 percent, according to the latest poll from SIFO institute, published by Svenska Dagbladet. The threshold in Sweden is four percent. With focus moving away from migration issues over the summer, the far-right Sweden Democrats lost support slightly, falling from 18.5 percent in June to 16.8 percent.