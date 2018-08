By EUOBSERVER

The Hungarian government is planning to remove gender study courses from the curriculum of universities from 2019. "Nobody wants to hire gender graduates, so you do not need to train them," deputy prime minister Zsolt Semyen was qouted saying by the Atv.hu news portal on Monday. Universities were offered 24 hours to comment on the draft law, which was criticised by academics as a "dangerous precedent" for state interference.