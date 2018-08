By EUOBSERVER

The world's largest seed and agrochemical company, German multinational Bayer's stock slumped more than 10 percent in trading on Monday, three days after a San Francisco jury ruled the company's subsidiary Monsanto liable for a terminally-ill man's cancer and awarded him €254m in damages. Monsanto, the maker of the glyphosate weedkiller Roundup, was acquired by Bayer in June for €55bn.